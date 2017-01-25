The PC Gamer Show: a Resident Evil 7 special

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we weren't able to do a full, live show, and we felt bad that we didn't mention that last week. So we hopped in a room for half an hour to talk about Resident Evil 7, Left 4 Dead 2, and a few other things to hold you over until we are back on as normal next week!

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Tim Clark

Jam es Davenp ort