The 'Orange Shirt Kid' dance is now an official Fortnite emote

Epic Games held a "BoogieDown" contest last month in which players were invited to record and share videos of their real-life move-busting, the best of which would be turned into a Fortnite emote. One such vigorous rendition, submitted by a lad who came to be known as Orange Shirt Kid, did not win, but gained considerable notoriety among the Fortnite fanbase for its all-in enthusiasm.

Lmao I’m so cringe.But here.#BoogieDown pic.twitter.com/HlxnchVOy7March 30, 2018

Let it never be said that petitions on the internet don't accomplish anything, because the big Fortnite season 4 update that went live today brought with it not just destruction, mayhem, and a new location and rewards: It also delivered some Orange Justice.

THEY ADDED IT IN - @FortniteGame YOU ARE LEGENDS! pic.twitter.com/c6QiRhdSmPMay 1, 2018

It's also a great exercise move.

The Orange Justice emote becomes available for free at tier 26, or you can snag it right away with the Fortnite Battle Pass. Fortniters are awfully happy about it, and unsurprisingly, Orange Shirt Kid seems pretty pleased too.

THEY ADDED IT OMGOMGMay 1, 2018

Catch up with the rest of the Fortnite season 4 happenings here. And know in your heart that Orange Shirt kid is just a poor man's Defile Dance.

