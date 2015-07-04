The most promising independent games
Celebrate our Independents!
It's Independence Day in the U.S., which gives us the thinnest of excuses to present a bunch of independent games we're excited about! Because independence, independent, see?
There are so many exciting and interesting indie games on the horizon. Some we've been able to play a bit of through demos, alphas, or Early Access, others we've merely seen in trailers and screenshots. Here, in no particular order, are some of the upcoming indie games we think show a great deal of promise.
No doubt you've got your own personal list of indie games you're looking forward to, so please share them with us in the comments!
Hyper Light Drifter
Developer: Heart Machine
Release Date: 2015
Tim Clark: I’ve been following Hyper Light Drifter since an early hands-on with the horde mode a couple of GDCs ago. At this year’s show I got to play the story mode for the first time, and it was every bit as fun to play as the visuals are sexy to look at. Which is to say: very. The vibe is neon sci-fi Zelda meets Ninja Gaiden. The gameplay is twitchy hack-’n’-shoot, enlivened by a weapon set that’s full of fun, innovative ideas that seems like it’ll enable multiple play styles.
Beyond the inclusion of some tricky boss encounters—notably, a giant frog which couldn’t stop puking—and that the plot involves searching for the cure to a disease that’s killing your character, the Drifter, little else is known. That’s largely because LA-based developer Heart Machine is hunkered down fleshing out big chunks of the world to get the game out this year. "We skipped out on E3 this year to focus all our efforts towards several internal goals,” explains studio founder Alex Preston. “and it turned out to be the best choice. We'll be showing something new for PAX Prime in August."
Firewatch
Developer: Campo Santo
Release Date: 2015
James Davenport: In Firewatch, you can throw an unruly teen’s boombox into a lake and walk away. The game doesn’t tell you to do this through dialogue options. You just walk over, pick it up, and throw it in the lake. You can finally win. Or you can tell them off, to quiet down and quit the fireworks, only to be met with dumb teen insults that may somehow find a way to prod at old insecurities. It seems that Campo Santo is attempting to build a reactive game, not by asking me to make sweeping decisions about the galaxy, but by building character out of gut reactions to the mundane. And it all takes place in the mountains of Wyoming, a slice of America woefully underrepresented in games.
Assault Android Cactus
Developer: Witch Beam
Release Date: 2015
Shaun Prescott: Assault Android Cactus’ Early Access build has become a local co-op staple here in the Australia office. I’m not a fan of twin-stick shooters as a general rule, but this game has charisma and looks beautiful in action. Select from eight characters, each with their own weapons and perks, and then circle strafe while shooting thick waves of robots in dynamic sci-fi arenas. It’s really as simple as that, but it’s not simple at all: it’s really hard, and it’s a lot of fun discovering the strategic subtleties inherent to each playable character. When it releases properly later this year, I reckon AAC will be one of the best party games in recent memory.
Tacoma
Developer: Fullbright
Release Date: 2016
Chris Livingston: I never played Gone Home—the idea of wandering around a house doesn't appeal to me unless there are monsters or ghosts or some sort of hostage situation. A space station, though? That's a place I definitely I want to poke around in. We haven't seen much of Tacoma yet, but the trailer shows A.I., zero-G jumps, holographic recordings, and the main character using sign-language to enter a password, which is interesting to say the least.
Quadrilateral Cowboy
Developer: Blendo Games
Release Date: 2015
Phil Savage: Quadrilateral Cowboy is a game about hacking, heists, and Blendo's trademark blockhead style and eye for cinematic splendour. You're armed with a top-of-the-line computer and a 56.6k modem, and are tasked with espionage, sabotage and anything else requested by your paymasters. Mostly, you'll need to hack into a building's systems to disable cameras, open doors and turn off laser grids—creating code that lets you navigate through the level unseen. This is the most ambitious of all Blendo's 3D projects, and promises a clever toolbox of systems with which to reach your target. If it plays as distinctively as it looks, it's guaranteed to be something special.
The Witness
Developer: Thekla, Inc.
Release Date: TBA
Tyler Wilde: Unlike most people I know, I didn’t care much for Jonathan Blow’s first hit, Braid. The Witness, which he’s designing along with a bunch of other experienced and talented folks, might be more my style. It’ll drop us onto an island full of puzzles to explore and solve at our leisure, and looks gorgeous from what we’ve seen. There’s no release date, but we expect it out this year.
Enemy Starfighter
Developer: Marauder Interactive
Release Date: Summer 2015
Andy Chalk: It looks like Homeworld. It sounds like Homeworld. It plays like Freespace. And if you're anything like me, you're already reaching for your wallet. Need more convincing? Have a look at the trailers on the Enemy Starfighter website. It's not a visually realistic space sim by any measure, but it's bold, colorful, and absolutely gorgeous, and the muffled weapon fire and battle chatter have me itching to dig my joystick out of the closet. (I hope it’s still there.) If it plays as good as it looks—and our preview from last June sounded very promising—then I will be a happy jet jockey indeed.
Inside
Developer: Playdead
Release Date: TBA
Tyler Wilde: This is the next game from the creator of Limbo, so that’s promising all on its own. It looks to be in the style of Limbo, except much more lavishly produced, with stark, terrifying 3D art and little touches of color (which is expensive, you know). Sadly, it’s coming to Xbox first, but we expect a PC version, too.
Beyond Eyes
Developer: tiger & squid, Team 17
Release Date: 2015
Andy Chalk: In spite of our GDC preview of Beyond Eyes in March, I somehow managed to overlook it until its brief appearance at E3. But as soon as I saw it, I knew it was a game I had to play. And yes, a game: You can argue that so-called "walking simulators" aren't games if you want, but while you're busy making an Important Point, I'll be over here marveling at a stunning rendition of a world as it's "seen" by a young girl with no sight, who embarks upon a courageous discovery of the world, and of herself. It's such a novel concept that I really don't know what to expect, but I am absolutely looking forward to finding out.
Factorio
Developer: Wube Software
Release date: TBA
Chris Livingston: At first glance Factorio appears to be just another game about surviving on a hostile planet, gathering resources, and building things. But the real genius is that it's all about automation: building machines to do your work for you. Within minutes of starting you'll have built machines to gather resources, and within an hour conveyor belts will be whisking those resources to other machines for processing. Before long, you'll have a network of automated arms and assembly lines and chugging factories all working for you in unison. It's brilliant because your mindset quickly transforms from "How will I do this?" to "How will I build machines to do this for me?" and then to "How will I build machines that can build machines to do this for me?"
Just watch the trailer to see what's possible. It's in a very playable alpha state now, so you can buy it or try the free demo.
No Man's Sky
Developer: Hello Games
Release Date: TBA
Tyler Wilde: You have a spaceship—we’ve known that for a couple years—and you can fly to any star system you like, explore strange new worlds, mine resources, and fight Sentinels. Gradually, a picture of what we’ll be doing in No Man’s Sky is starting to form, and that’s been the main question all long—so popular that ‘what do you do’ filled in automatically when I Googled it. It’s almost disappointing that the fog is starting to lift to reveal an actual game, where before we had this magical idea of a wild west space game with infinite expectations. But you can’t play expectations, and I desperately want to hop in a spaceship and discover some purple dinosaurs of my own. I’ll take the compromise.
Death's Gambit
Developer: White Rabbit
Release Date: TBA
James Davenport: It’s hard to talk about Death’s Gambit without being reductive, but the folks at White Rabbit make no attempt to hide their influences. Part Dark Souls, Shadow of the Colossus, and Castlevania, Death’s Gambit throws the player onto a “medieval alien planet” where all sorts of horrors roam the detailed pixel art environments. I’m intrigued by combat that looks weighty and consequential, and by the gargantuan “immortals”—I hope they require a harrowing climb and stab to the head. But mostly, I’m moved by the aesthetic. It carries a sense of tragic history in its weather worn environments and enemy design. I’m a sucker for the intentionally sustained discomfort Death’s Gambit seems to be going for. Here’s to tension headaches.
Enter the Gungeon
Developer: Dodge Roll
Release Date: 2016
Tom Marks: A bullet-hell rogue-like about shooting bullets at anthropomorphic bullets while they shoot bullets at you. I got a chance to play Enter the Gungeon right after our E3 press conference this year, the PC Gaming Show, and it plays a lot like Binding of Isaac with guns. That being said, it’s got a lot going for it I haven’t seen anywhere else. Tables can be flipped by you or your enemies to use as cover, the levels are lush with pixel-art detail, and there are over 200 individually designed guns to fire—from AK-47s to AWPs to Rainbow-spouting unicorn horns.
Galak-Z
Developer: 17-Bit
Release Date: Summer/Fall 2015
Wes Fenlon: I wrote about spending a day playing Galak-Z with director Jake Kazdal in late 2014, and I'm excited to play the final game today as I was six months ago. Part of that excitement stems from the fact that Galak-Z was a blast, even when Kazdal let me play a half-busted development build, missing features and UI and lines of VO. Galak-Z is the cure for the laziness of the twin-stick shooter: it demands you become an acrobat in your fighter, using physics to your advantage as you fly through randomly generated space and blast smarter-than-your-average-AI minions. Playtesting that pre-alpha build of Galak-Z gave me an appreciation for all the iteration that goes into good design and balance. It's a hard process of a million little tweaks, which Kazdal clearly has a passion for. That makes me optimistic that this is going to be something special.
And it's styled after 80s anime, which I find pretty much irresistible.
Cuphead
Developer: Studio MDHR
Release Date: 2016
Chris Livingston: It's a co-op 2D platformer that looks like an old-timey cartoon, right down to the color palette and jiggly animation. It also sports an all-jazz soundtrack. As selling points go, that's a pretty strong opening hand. Sure, Cuphead needs to be a good game as well, but it's hard not to get excited by the visuals alone.
Megaton Rainfall
Developer: Pentadimensional Games
Release Date: TBA
Tyler Wilde: All we really have to go on is a trailer full of skyscrapers being creatively dissected and turned into cube matter by aliens, followed by an iridescent super hero soaring over terrain. The graphics look dated, but I’m fascinated by the possibility of high-speed air pursuits that lead to buildings toppling like dominoes, however bare their texturing is.
Thumper
Developer: Drool
Release Date: 2016
Tom Senior: A racing rhythm horror game set in a universe of floating organic structures and blazing neon lights, Thumper's early IGF build impressed with extraordinary sound design and a sinister vibe. According to the Thumper site, you play a silvery scarab beetle "screaming towards confrontation with an insane giant head from the future". That only becomes more alarming once you've watched the latest trailer, which combines dark psychedelia with a dazzling sense of speed. Refract’s Distance shows that there’s plenty more to be done with the car ‘n track format, and Thumper could be the next evolutionary leap.
Mighty No. 9
Developer: Comcept, Inti Creates
Release Date: September 15, 2015
Tom Marks: Raising nearly four million dollars on Kickstarter back in October 2013, Mighty No. 9 is being made be Megaman creator Keiji Inafune as a spiritual successor to the games that made him famous. From what we’ve seen so far, Mighty No. 9 has all the jumpin’ and shootin’ we know and love from classic Megaman, but tries to vary and update the formula with a dash attack and a combo system. It’s unfortunate that Inafune had to part ways with Capcom in order to get it done, but we’ll finally get to see what his vision of Megaman looks like in modern gaming.
Heart Forth, Alicia
Developer: Alonso Martin
Release Date: Summer/Fall 2015
Wes Fenlon: I'll be honest: I thought Heart Forth, Alicia sounded promising from the very second I read its name. Like Hyper Light Drifter, the name just makes me want to play the game. It implies adventure and emotion and whimsy! And it has a comma! How many video games are artsy enough to put a comma in their title? It doesn't hurt that Heart Forth, Alicia is a metroidvania, a genre I'm happy to see resurging thanks to the indie scene. There's a danger that some of these indie metroidvanias will be shallow, uninspired imitations of Super Metroid and Symphony of the Night, but I don't think Heart Forth, Alicia will be one of them.
I played a bit of it at E3, and was taken with the art style and animation. It looks like a Super Nintendo game, but with little touches of lighting, and detail to the pixel art animation, that we wouldn't have seen 20 years ago. If the title alone isn't enough to convince you, Alicia's wonderfully floppy hat probably will.
Strafe
Developer: Pixel Titans
Release Date: Early 2016
Andy Chalk: I jumped at the chance to play the pre-alpha demo of Strafe when it first became available, and I was terrible at it. It was unforgiving, and frustrating, and the "eye candy" was straight out of my 386. (Google it, kids.) But it was also fast, intense, and ridiculously bloody, almost to the point of making Brutal Doom look restrained.
It is, to make an automotive analogy, a dragster: Stripped down to an engine, four wheels and just enough metal to hold it all together, it goes like hell and all you can do is hop in and hold on until it’s over, then turn around and do it again. That's based solely on the demo, admittedly, and you'll recall that Pixel Titans described it repeatedly as not just incomplete but "broken." But if it's this much fun when it's this far from finished, then I can't wait to see the final release. (The Strafe website is pretty great, too—a perfect match for the game.)
Overgrowth
Developer: Wolfire Games
Release Date: TBA
Tom Senior: Let’s put questions about whether Overgrowth will ever be finished to one side, there’s still much to look forward to from this third person free-running martial arts sim, set in a world of warring bipedal wolves and rabbits. Impressive bespoke technology powers Overgrowth’s unique features, like swift and violent procedurally animated combat, rabbit parkour, and an almost overwhelming suite of customisation tools that will let modders build new worlds and campaigns. Work started in 2008 and seven years later it’s nowhere near finished. If you’re curious check out the Wolfire blog, or play what’s already been built in the $30 Overgrowth alpha.
else Heart.Break()
Developer: Niklas Åkerblad, Tobias Sjögren and Erik Svedäng
Release Date: "Pretty soon"
Phil Savage: It's an exploration-based RPG about "friendship, love and technology" set in a world where atoms have been digitised. Depending on your predilection for artsy retroism, that either sounds brilliant or unbearable. Before you make up your mind, take a look at this clever code-altering footage of a factory break-in mission. Else heart.break() has been designed to be incredibly open, letting you tweak all sorts of objects and items as you explore its beautiful world. As an added bonus, it's being worked on by El Huervo—of Hotline Miami soundtrack fame—who will be providing the music.
Perception
Developer: The Deep End Games
Release Date: TBA
Tom Senior: Explore a haunted house using only echolocation as a blind explorer called Cassie. You reveal the house by tapping the floor and observing the sonic ripples, visually represented as blue waves that wash over the environment. Between taps you’re lost in a terrifying darkness, but tap too often and you’ll attract the house’s worst monsters. To add to the tension, Cassie is investigating a pan-generational tale of suffering. “You’re relieving the torment of these people,” explains creative director Bill Gardner. “They’ve been living in the house being tormented by something they’ve done wrong or something horrible that’s happened. They’re in this space, reliving this drama for sometimes years, sometimes decades, sometimes centuries.” It’s developed by a team of Bioshock and Dead Space vets, so expect some masterfully paced environmental scares. Find out more in our Perception preview.
Volume
Developer: Mike Bithell
Release date: August 18
Shaun Prescott: Pure stealth games are hard to come by nowadays. Usually there's some compromise for folk unwilling to sneak around (like guns and the ability to shoot them!), but Volume looks set to deliver over 100 levels of increasingly taxing subterfuge. I've not had the chance to play it yet, but Sam Roberts has, and by his report Mike Bithell has distilled the tense marriage of patience and cunning into tight, elegantly designed levels. You'll be able to create and share your own levels, too.
Armello
Developer: League of Geeks
Release date: September
Shaun Prescott: Some of my colleagues will slap me for saying so, but board games frustrate me and card games can do one. So it's kinda weird how much I've enjoyed playing the Early Access build of Armello. It helps that it's beautiful, but it also helps that it shares the same mounting tension that a good MOBA does, just without the feeling of hopelessness if you happen to be losing. I'm not saying Armello is like a MOBA (it definitely isn't) but I can imagine it becoming a competitive multiplayer staple. Its RNG elements are prominent but not necessarily match-determining, and the way League of Geeks manage to weave a story into each 20 minute game is magical.