The most popular Cyber Monday deals right now

The sales don't start and end with Black Friday anymore: they've been going all week, and they're going to keep on coming. Right now, we're cataloging the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals—and we'll be up all night and day finding more great discounts. Hardware is moving much faster this year than last year, and lots of popular components going out of stock, but a few have endured all weekend. So far, here are the most popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we've found:

LG's ultrawide, 34-inch IPS FreeSync monitor is just $200 on B&H . (save $150) It's not the greatest gaming monitor at 1080p and 60Hz, but it looks beautiful and has a killer price tag for anyone looking to upgrade to 21:9. This limited deal won't last long.

The Mushkin Reactor 500GB SATA SSD is just $120 on Ebay . (save $30) With read/write speeds of 560Mbps/305Mbps, it isn't the fastest SATA SSD around but it still beats booting from a hard drive by a heavy margin.

The Mushkin Reactor 1TB SATA SSD is also on sale for $220 on Ebay . (save $55) It may not be the fastest SSD around, but it has a killer price for a 1TB drive.

The Samsung 850 Evo 1TB SSD is $270 on Amazon ($230 off). The 500GB model is discounted to $140 as well. Still one of the best SSDs of all time. Fast, reliable, and backed by excellent support as well as Samsung's Magician software.

The 525GB Crucial MX 300 SATA 2.5-inch SSD is $130 on Amazon ($20 off). The MX300 is a popular SSD with readers, delivering excellent price for the capacity, and fast performance to match.

The Razer Deathadder Elite Chroma RGB gaming mouse is $50, Amazon, saving you $20 . It's not a massive discount, but these are our favorite gaming mice even when they're full price, so any deal is a good one.

Razer Ornata Expert: $50, Amazon (save $30). The Ornata is a hybrid mechanical-membrane keyboard. Sounds odd, but several PC Gamer editors are fans of it for gaming and typing.

Logitech G810 Orion Spark: $80, Amazon (save $80). Both the G810 and G910 Orion Spark boards are discounted by 50% on Amazon, but in our view the less expensive model offers the best value. A great buy for the price.