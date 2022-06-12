The Last Case of Benedict Fox is a hauntingly beautiful metroidvania

Audio player loading…

If you're a sucker for Lovecraftian influences and some rock-solid metroidvania gameplay, you might want to give The Last Case of Benedict Fox a peep. From Tacticool Champs developer Plot Twist, the 2D side-scroller promises a thrilling mystery stuffed among some pretty challenging combat. It was announced earlier this year, but the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase has been our first real look.

The game takes place in 1925 and follows the titular Benedict Fox as he seeks to uncover the untimely demise of a family. His investigations take place inside a gorgeous yet utterly creepy manor, packed with a whole bunch of occult scaries. Benedict will have to face these demons, along with his own demon companion that resides within his body. He'll be able to use his demon to delve into the consciousness of the dead, called Limbo. A lot of the unravelling will come from exploring Limbo, but it'll also get progressively more dangerous as more clues are revealed.

The whole thing looks pretty bloomin' gorgeous and it helps that I love solving a good old-fashioned mystery. The Last Case of Benedict Fox is coming to Steam, the Epic Games Store and Game Pass for PC sometime in Spring 2023.