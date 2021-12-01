The Halo Infinite launch trailer is here

Halo Infinite's multiplayer has been running for awhile now, but the singleplayer campaign won't switch on until December 8. With the big day now just one week away, 343 Industries has dropped a launch trailer showcasing action from the campaign, and a very large fellow with a very large hammer who isn't too pleased to see the Chief.

It definitely looks like a classic Halo game, with big outdoor areas to run and gun (and drive) through, and plenty of enemies to bloodlessly blow up, from deadly hulking horrors to stumpy little squeeze toys. It sounds like the full Halo experience too, and I don't mean just the overwrought Halo theme booming in the background:

"When all hope is lost and humanity's fate hangs in the balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless foe he's ever faced. Step inside the armor of humanity's greatest hero to experience an epic adventure and explore the vast reaches of Zeta Halo, from stunning heights to mysterious depths below the ring."

That's Halo, baby!

Despite some bumps and dissatisfaction with the battle pass, Halo Infinite's multiplayer component has gone over very well—we declared it "a worthy revival of a multiplayer classic" a week after it went live—and the campaign looks promising too: Wes said in his November preview that "Halo Infinite might just pull off an open world rebirth." Unfortunately, we'll have to wait a while to sample that world with our friends: 343 Industries recently reaffirmed that campaign co-op won't go live until May 2022 at the soonest.