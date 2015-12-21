The GTA Online Festive Surprise is live

The GTA Online community has been speculating for days at what this year's Festive Surprise would contain and when it would arrive. The latter question Rockstar answered by accident in the terms and conditions for the Festive Surprise Snapmatic Photo Challenge: today, December 21. The 'what' isn't exactly what people were anticipating.

Dataminers did predict new santa outfits and masks: Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Bad Elf, Crazy Gingerbread and Festive Luchador are now in-game, to name a few. Christmas trees were also a sure-fire thing and can be found in apartments, stilt houses and yachts. All this is in addition to previous years' holiday goodies.

But where is the snow? And more importantly, where is the Declasse Tampa? Snow has fallen during previous GTA Online Christmas events, and a reference to a new, rather fast car called the Tampa was picked up in the code. Well now, the Rockstar Social Club blog reads, "keep an eye out for special gifts on all platforms during the holidays, including the chance for a few snowball fights during the rare phenomenon of Los Santos snowfall in the forecast as well as some special additions to the growing collection of fun Adversary Modes."