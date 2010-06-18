The free MMO with a Jar-Jar-hurting minigame

Sony Online Entertainment's upcoming Clone Wars Adventures free-to-play, browser-based MMO is targeted at kids. But the team understands how to attract older Star Wars fans as well: by allowing us to inflict pain on Jar Jar Binks.

The minigame is called "Stunt Gungan". While you're technically supposed to be guiding Jar Jar to safety, Lead Designer Matt Higby showed me how guiding Jar Jar into explosives and piles of "poodoo" nets the high score, while simultaneously feeling strangely cathartic.

There are tons of mini-games, including Starfox-esque rail-based starship combat, shooting ranges, and lightsaber duels. The lightsaber duel plays out more like a dance game, so check out the video for a full explanation.