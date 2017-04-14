The best pro gaming to watch this weekend

This weekend is absolutely bursting with esports goodness as the LCS heads towards the semifinals stage. There’s plenty of action from the Dota 2 StarLadder i-League Invitational to the CS:GO Championship Series. We even have the Overwatch: PIT Championship to look forward to. All the details on this weekend’s events can be found below.

League of Legends: 2017 EU LCS Spring Split

Last weekend’s quarterfinals of the European League of Legends LCS saw H2K face off against Fnatic. Fnatic shocked viewers around the world when they dominated H2K with their unconventional champion picks. Rekkles’ Twitch was unstoppable and after securing Baron and Elder Dragon buffs, Fnatic stormed into H2K’s base to deliver the final blow to the Nexus. Game two followed a similar pattern as Rekkles found strength in another unorthodox pick. His Vayne plays gave Fnatic a huge power spike in the late-game and they delivered another crushing blow to H2K. In match point for Fnatic, it was Caps' turn to shine and he locked-in Aurelion Sol in the mid-lane.

Meanwhile, Rekkles’ Kennen and Broxah’s Kha'Zix roamed around the map eliminating any signs of life from the H2K roster. Fnatic overcame expectations and they’ll be hoping to deliver another decisive win over G2 Esports in the semifinals. This weekend’s schedule and stream can be found over on LoL Esports .

League of Legends: 2017 NA LCS Spring Split

FlyQuest faced Counter Logic Gaming last weekend in the quarterfinals of the North American LCS. The first game of the series saw CLG mid-laner Huhi lock in Aurelion Sol, which he used to pick off FLY’s support multiple times. His global presence was huge, and CLG were able to grab Baron and quickly push into FLY's base for the first win of the series. Game 2 was a back-and-forth affair with both teams struggling to secure a lead. However, a team fight around Baron pit broke out and CLG managed to take down four members of FlyQuest. This successful engage gave CLG plenty of time to dismantle turrets and apply pressure around the map.

Game three saw FlyQuest obliterate CLG with Hai’s dominating performance on Talon, while game four also went in favour of FLY thanks to Moon’s excellent Rengar plays. However, FLY took the final game by punishing CLG’s over-aggressive skirmishes and baiting out an Elder Dragon fight. This weekend’s quarterfinal schedule and stream can be found over on LoL Esports .

Dota 2: Summit 7

Beyond the Summit continues this summer with the Dota 2: Summit 7 LAN event. The main tournament begins June 14th-18th just outside Los Angeles, California, where teams will go head to head to compete for the $100k prize pool.

However, the South East Asia qualifiers are taking place today and Clutch Gamers and WarriorsGaming.Unity are kicking things off at 01:00 PDT / 10:00 CEST, while TNC Pro Team tackle Happy Feet at 04:00 PDT / 13:00 CEST. Clutch Gamers and TNC Pro are currently at the top of the standings, but this could soon change as we enter the semifinals. Be sure to check out all the action over on Twitch .

Dota 2: StarLadder i-League Invitational

The Chinese qualifiers for the LAN finals of SL i-League Dota 2 Invitational are under way and last week saw iG.Vitality and CDEC Gaming secure their place in the semifinals. iG.Vitality played against LGD.Forever Young in the quarterfinals and they secured a 7.5k gold lead, which they used to break open the map. LGD.Forever bounced back in game two with a strong defensive strategy that saw only their outer towers fall.

However, iG.Vitality showed their superiority in game three by winning every team fight and killing Roshan multiple times. Meanwhile, CDEC Gaming had a great time against Wings Gaming and they swept them in a clean 2-0 victory. CDEC Gaming was forced to play defensively in the first game, but they took the advantage in the second with constant ganks. Wings Gaming eventually collapsed under the pressure and CDEC closed out the final game in just 26- minutes. This weekend’s schedule and stream can be found over on the official Dota 2 StarLadder site.

CS:GO: Championship Series

Season three of the CS:GO Championship series is taking place today with action from both the European and North American branch. In Europe G2 Esports will take on GODSENT at 10:00 PDT / 19:00 CEST, while over in North America Team Liquid will face OpTic Gaming at 15:00 PDT / 00:00 CEST. G2 Esports were crowned the champions back in season one when they managed to beat Luminosity Gaming in a best of three.

However, the team has struggled to win a premier tournament since, and GODSENT will be hoping to cause an early upset. Meanwhile, Team Liquid found success in season three of the North American i-League closed qualifiers, while their opponents, OpTic Gaming, finished second in season two of the ECS. The full schedule can be found here , while the official stream can be found by heading over to the ECS Youtube channel .

Overwatch: PIT Championship

The Overwatch PIT Championship grand finals will be broadcast this weekend and every team has been busy fighting it out for their chance to claim the PIT title and their share of a $15,000 prize pool. After two weeks of gruelling group stages and intense playoff matches we will finally get to see Europe and North America crown their PIT champions. The European grand finals are kicking off today at 09:00 PDT / 18:00 CEST, while the North American finals start 18:00 PDT / 03:00 CEST. Both the European and North American schedule can be found here , while the stream can be found over on Twitch .

Heroes of the Storm: Global Championship

The Heroes of the Storm Global Championship resumes its regular season in North America and Europe this weekend. During the Western Clash at IEM Katowice, Team Dignitas crushed their regional rivals, while over at the Eastern Clash in Shanghai, MVP Black took the crown, winning the grand finals against Autumn Championship winners L5. Now it’s back to normality as teams continue their journey towards the Mid-Season Brawl and the conclusion of the regular season. You can check out the standings for each region and view the tournament schedule for your area over on the Heroes of the Storm’s official site .

Rocket League: Championship Series

The Rocket League Championship Series returns from its Midseason Mayhem event and G2 remains the top team in North America. G2 looked extremely strong in week three when they managed to sweep Selfless 3-0, but their matchup against NRG this weekend will be the decider. Meanwhile, over in Europe Northern Gaming took down Mock-it Esports 3-1 in what was a very clean win, but they’ve got some catching up to do if they wish to rival The Leftovers for top spot. G2 will be kicking off this weekend’s action when they face SETTODESTROYX at 00:00 PDT / 09:00 CEST. Make sure you check out the full schedule and stream over on the official Rocket League: Championship Series website .

Hearthstone: Red Bull Team Brawl

The Red Bull Team Brawl event is back! One of our favorite Hearthstone formats, teams of three compete in a sealed draft. Each team is given a random pool of 240 cards and must make three decks, one for each player. Then those teams go head to head to see who's deck building skills reign supreme. The tournament starts on Saturday at 12:00 PDT / 21:00 CEST on the Red Bull Esports Twitch channel, and you can find more information here.