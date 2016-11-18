The best pro gaming to watch this weekend

(Header © Intel Extreme Masters)

Although the Rainbow Six Pro Season 3 Finals came to an end, there’s still plenty of explosive action to watch–from the intense firefights of CS:GO and Overwatch to the fantastic coordination of Dota 2 and League of Legends. All the details on this weekend’s action can be found below.

CS:GO: Intel Extreme Masters Season XI Oakland

The CS:GO Intel Extreme Masters concludes in Oakland this weekend as the teams battle it out for their share of the $300,000 prize pool. Quarterfinals kick off Saturday at 10:45 PST / 19:45 CET, while the semifinals start the following day at 10:00 PST / 19:00 CET. The grand finals start at 18:00 PST, but those of us in Europe will need to be up bright and early on Monday to catch the explosive action at 03:00 CET. Tickets can be purchased here , while the event can be watched live by heading over to the official site .

League of Legends: Intel Extreme Masters Season XI Oakland

The Intel Extreme Masters will also be holding a League of Legends tournament with six international teams starting this Saturday. The IEM Oakland champions will be competing for $100,000 and will also qualify for the crowning event at IEM Katowice at Spodek Arena on March 2017. Playoffs begin at 10:00 PST / 19:00 CET, while the semifinals start Sunday at 9:30 PST / 18:30 CET. The grand finals will start at 17:00 PST / 02:00 CET and can be watched over on Lolesports .

Dota 2: Summit 6

It’s been a lengthy wait for Dota 2 fans, but The Summit 6 finally gives us something to look forward to before The Boston Major in December. The Summit 6 is held outside Los Angeles, California with a $100,000 prize pool up for grabs. The summit tournaments are known for their fun, casual atmosphere and laid back couch commentary. Amongst the various pro players present at the event, there will also be some special guests to look out for. More information about the event and its schedule can be found here .

StarCraft II: HomeStory Cup XIV

This event is organised by StarCraft II caster Dennis "TaKe" Gehlen. TaKe invites star players from around the world into his home to compete for their share of the $20,000 prize pool. The first group stage can be viewed today at 04:15 PST / 13:15 CET, while the second group stage and playoffs begin Saturday. HomeStory Cup provides multiple streams and interviews that aim to create a fun atmosphere for both players and fans alike. You can watch the event live here .

Street Fighter V: Asia/Oceania Regional Finals

The Capcom Pro Tour 2016 Asia Finals take place this Saturday at the Global Game Exhibition in Busan, South Korea. So far the CPR has brought together players and spectators from all over the world to share their love of Street Fighter. The Asia finals are sure to pack a punch and can be watched over on Twitch . Full schedule and times can be found here .

Overwatch: Carbon Masters

In the wake of an action-packed qualifying event, teams -Bird Noises- and Denial Esports came out victorious. They will now join the six invited teams, to battle it out in the competitive playoffs, which kicks off on November 19th at 11:00 PST / 20:00 CET. All eight teams have a lot to prove, as the best North American Overwatch players will be battling it out to prove their worth. The event can be watched over on Carbon Entertainment’s Twitch channel.

Rocket League: Cross Pacific Championship Cup

Rocket League’s two day Cross Pacific Championship Cup takes place this weekend. The tournament will pit the Oceanic and South American regions against one another to determine who's the best at Rocket League. The finals will take place today 15:00 PST / 00:00 CET and will continue tomorrow at 14:00 PST / 23:00 CET. You can catch all the action on Twitch .

Hearthstone: Red Bull Team Brawl

Red Bull's second Team Brawl is this weekend, an invitational that pits teams of three against each other in simultaneous games. The teams will be able to talk among themselves during the matches to strategize, and deck building is limited to the "sealed" format where each team gets 240 cards they must use to build three decks. The tournament starts tomorrow at 12:00 PST / 21:00 CET can be watched on Twitch.