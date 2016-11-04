The best pro gaming to watch this weekend

There’s plenty to watch this weekend—from the explosive action of CSGO to the exciting finals of four of Blizzard’s games—Hearthstone, Overwatch, World of Warcraft and Heroes of The Storm. Meanwhile, the Capcom Pro Tour: North American Finals stand to pack a punch as players gear up to unleash some deadly combos in Street Fighter V.

CSGO: ELEAGUE Season 2

CSGO’s Friday night league will bring more explosive action to our screens as teams from each group try to secure a place within the elimination playoffs. Group B—including Virtus.pro, Ninjas in Pyjamas, G2 Esports and Echo Fox—will play tonight from 18:00 PDT / 23:00 CET. If you don't have TBS, you can also catch the games on Twitch .

Hearthstone: World Championship Global Finals

The finals of the Hearthstone World Championship take place at BlizzCon November 5th with $250,000 going to winner. Four groups of four players will compete in a dual-tournament format until only eight remain, at which point the competition will shift to a single-elimination bracket. The quarterfinals start 4th November at 12:15 PDT / 20:15 CET, while the semi-finals commence the following day at 10:30 PDT / 18:30 CET, ending with the finals at 14:00 PDT / 22:00 CET. Catch all the action on the PlayHearthstone Twitch channel .

Overwatch: World Cup 2016

Overwatch’s first ever World Cup concludes this Saturday with the top eight countries in the world duking it out to claim worldwide recognition. There's no prize pool for this exhibition, but the top teams competing at BlizzCon will receive an appearance bonus and a free trip to BlizzCon. The quarterfinals kick off today at 12:15 PDT / 20:15 CET and the finals will begin at 11:30 PDT / 19:30 CET. You can watch the stream here when it’s live.

World of Warcraft: Arena World Championship group stage

The Group Eliminations are taking place today at BlizzCon 2016, but the finals are taking place tomorrow at 10:00 PDT / 18:00 CET. Watch Blizzard’s esports streams here .

Heroes of the Storm Fall Global Championship

The HoTS Fall Championship will conclude this Saturday as four teams battle it out to win the $1,000,000 prize pool. You can watch the elimination rounds today at 16:00 PDT and midnight CET. The South Korean lineups MVP Black and Ballistix are considered to be the favourites of the competition, with the edge going to MVP Black. The semifinals will start the following day at 12:00 PDT / 20:00 CET, while the finals begin at 16:00 PDT / midnight CET. You can watch the livestream over on Twitch .

StarCraft II: WCS Global Finals

The StarCraft II: WCS quarterfinals start today at 12:00 PDT / 20:00 CET, while the semifinals and grand finals start tomorrow at 12:30 PDT / 20:30 CET. Find the live streams here.

Capcom Pro Tour: North American Finals