The best Boxing Day 2018 PC gaming deals in Australia

Once upon a time, you'd have to wake at the crack of dawn on Boxing Day and wait in queues in order to take advantage of the post-Christmas deals deluge. Now, with the power of the internet, one need not leave the house at all. All you need to do is click. Think of Boxing Day as Diablo 4.
Here are the best Boxing Day PC gaming deals in Australia. There's a chance more will appear throughout the day, so if you notice a good one, sound off in the comments below.
Dell is running its usual Boxing Day deals shenanigans, and at the time of writing, those after a new monitor are in luck, with a range of Alienware and Dell screens discounted. These are three choice selections; the full range can be seen here. See some of our curated selections below.
Monitors
Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2518H - $749 (usually $999)
A great 24.5 inch 1080p monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and 1-ms response time. Get at Dell. The AW2518HF is also available for $524.25 (usually $700).
Dell 27 Gaming Monitor S2716DG - $815.20 (usually $1,019)
A G-Sync powered 1440p gaming monitor, a bit less pricey than usual. Get at Dell.
Alienware 34 Curved Gaming Monitor AW3418HW - $1,274 (usually $1,699)
A 34.1 inch, 1080p curved monitor with 160Hz refresh rate. Get at Dell. If you'd prefer the 1440p version of this model, that's also discounted: $1,574, down from $2099.
Acer IPS 37.5 Inch Ultra Wide Monitor XR382CQK - $1,259 (usually $1,499)
This is a bloody big monitor, and it's bloody wide to boot. It's our favourite widescreen monitor for a reason. Get at Amazon.
Laptops and desktops
ASUS ZX553VD-FY683T ROG Strix HD Gaming Laptop - $1,319 (usually $1,649)
A nice chip off the top for this i7 powered, GTX1050 boasting 15.6inch gaming laptop. Get at Amazon.
ASUS ZX553VE-FY212T ROG Strix HD Gaming Laptop - $1,599 (usually $2,000)
The meatier version of the above laptop. It's selling quick, so act fast if you're keen. Get at Amazon.
Acer Nitro 5 15.6 inch gaming laptop - $1,194 (usually $1,491)
A 1080p gaming laptop with 8GB DDR4 SDRAM and a GTX 1050. Get at Amazon.
Razer Blade Pro 17.3 inch gaming laptop - $2,299 (usually circa $3,000)
Amazon is currently selling this for $400 cheaper than Razer. It usually retails for around the $3,000 mark. Get at Amazon.
SMI Gt83 Titan Gaming Laptop - $6,799 (usually $8,000)
A significant discount on a significantly pricey laptop. It boasts a GTX 1080, 32GB RAM, an 18.4 inch 1080p screen. It's a beast. Get at Amazon.
MSI Infinite Gaming Desktop - $1,368 (usually $1,649)
A pretty decent mid-range gaming PC: GTX 1050, i5 and 8GB memory. Get at Amazon.
Peripherals
Razer DeathAdder Elite - $74.99 (usually $94)
This is our favourite gaming mouse, and while it was discounted only recently, this is a decent price if you missed out. Get at Amazon.
Razer Kraken Pro V2 - $99 (usually $125)
A good, non-blingy set of gaming cans. We don't love these quite as much as Razer's Nari Ultimate, but they're good for the price range. Get at Amazon.
Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard - $93 (usually $111.20)
A flashy, mecha-membrane RGB gaming with a nice wrist rest. Love a good wrist rest. Get at Amazon.
Playstation 4 DualShock 4 controller - $58 (usually $89)
This is our favourite controller for PC gaming. It was a bit cheaper during Black Friday, but if you missed out this is a good deal. Get at Amazon.
Software
Fallout 76 - $34
This only released last month, so this is surprisingly cheap for a newly released blockbuster game. Get at Amazon.
Call of Duty: WWII - $9
If you missed one of the better Call of Dutys in recent years (and long for the days when they shipped with a single-player campaign), this is cheap as chips. Get at Amazon.
More incoming...
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.