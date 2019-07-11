The Bard's Tale 4 Director's Cut is coming in August

The Bard's Tale 4: Barrows Deep was one of my favorite games from 2018, and I wrote a glowing review to prove it. In August it will get even better as The Bard's Tale 4 Director's Cut, which was announced in February, will go live.

The Director's Cut "directly addresses feedback received from the game’s initial launch with thousands of fixes and tweaks included," developer inXile Entertainment said. It will also add long-awaited DLC in the form of a new final chapter that promises to add hours of new content. No details were revealed, but based on appearance of the large green fellow at the end of the trailer, I'd say we're finally going to see what's happening in Haernhold. (Also, that's what inXile said last year.)

The updated version will also include new enemies, weapons, and items, an updated interface, more class and gender character creation options, additional difficulty settings, full gamepad support, rebalanced combat and encounters, and "thousands of fixes and improvements."

The Bard's Tale 4 Director's Cut is available for pre-purchase on Steam, and will also be coming to GOG. If you already own the original release, you'll get the Director's Cut content and updates as a free update when it goes live, which is set to happen on August 27.