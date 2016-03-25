The Atari Vault opens, this is what's inside

When Atari announced the Atari Vault back in January as a collection of 100 “classic” 2600 and arcade games, my immediate question was, which ones? The answer was not forthcoming at the time (and yes, I asked), but now it is, because the bundle is now live on Steam.
The games are old, but the Vault includes support for all the new Steam hotness, including local and online multiplayer, Steam Leaderboards, and Steam Controllers. The package also features digital reproductions of arcade cabinet and box art, game soundtracks, and an interface “designed to create the greatest classic arcade experience.” So they're going to send someone over to take my money and put cigarettes out on my floor?
The Atari Vault normally goes for $17/£14, but it's on sale for 15 percent off until March 31. This is what you'll need to play it, which I'm putting here so you don't have to scroll all the way to the bottom of the crazy-long list if you don't want to:
- OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10
- Processor: 2.0 Ghz
- Memory: 2 GB RAM
- Graphics: OpenGL 2.0 or higher compatible
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 1 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Network Required for Online Play
And here's what you get:
- 3D Tic Tac Toe - 2600
- Adventure - 2600
- Air Sea Battle - 2600
- Asteroids - 2600
- Asteroids - Arcade
- Asteroids Deluxe - Arcade
- Backgammon - 2600
- Basic Math - 2600
- Basketball - 2600
- Black Widow - Arcade
- Blackjack - 2600
- Bowling - 2600
- Brain Games - 2600
- Breakout - 2600
- Canyon Bomber - 2600
- Casino - 2600
- Centipede - 2600
- Centipede - Arcade
- Championship Soccer - 2600
- Checkers - 2600
- Chess - 2600
- Circus Atari - 2600
- Code Breaker - 2600
- Combat - 2600
- Combat 2 - 2600
- Concentration - 2600
- Crystal Castles - 2600
- Crystal Castles - Arcade
- Demons to Diamonds - 2600
- Desert Falcon - 2600
- Dodge-Em 2600
- Double Dunk - 2600
- Fatal Run - 2600
- Flag capture - 2600
- Football - 2600
- Golf - 2600
- Gravitar - 2600
- Gravitar - Arcade
- Hangman - 2600
- Haunted House - 2600
- Homerun - 2600
- Human Cannonball - 2600
- Liberator - Arcade
- Lunar Lander - Arcade
- Major Havoc - Arcade
- Maze Craze - 2600
- Millipede - 2600
- Millipede - Arcade
- Miniature Golf - 2600
- Missile Command - 2600
- Missile Command - Arcade
- Night Driver - 2600
- Off the Wall - 2600
- Outlaw - 2600
- Pong - Arcade
- Quadrun - 2600
- Race - 2600
- Radar Lock - 2600
- RealSports Baseball - 2600
- RealSports Basketball - 2600
- RealSports Boxing - 2600
- RealSports Football - 2600
- RealSports Soccer - 2600
- RealSports Tennis - 2600
- RealSports Volleyball - 2600
- Red Baron - Arcade
- Return to Haunted House - 2600
- Save Mary - 2600
- Secret Quest - 2600
- Sentinel - 2600
- Sky Diver - 2600
- Slot Machine - 2600
- Slot Racers - 2600
- Sword Quest Fireworld - 2600
- Space Duel - Arcade
- Space War - 2600
- Sprint - Arcade
- Sprint Master - 2600
- Star Raiders - 2600
- Starship - 2600
- Steeplechase - 2600
- Stellar Track - 2600
- Street Racer - 2600
- Stunt Cycle - 2600
- Sub Commander - 2600
- Super Baseball - 2600
- Super Breakout - Arcade
- Super Breakout -2600
- Super Football - 2600
- Surround - 2600
- Sword Quest Earthworld - 2600
- Sword Quest Waterworld - 2600
- Tempest - 2600
- Tempest - Arcade
- Video Cube - 2600
- Video Olympics - 2600
- Video Pinball - 2600
- Warlords - 2600
- Warlords - Arcade
- Yars Revenge - 2600
For my money, it's all about the arcade stuff. Seeing and hearing gameplay from Centipede and Tempest (I never liked Missile Command) brings back a lot of memories. If you're still with me, then tell me: Do you see anything you like?