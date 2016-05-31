Testing Overwatch myths reveals surprising techniques

What happens if Symmetra drops a turret on a basketball? The excellent Overwatch Myths series, created by Defend The House, has put such vital questions to the test, setting up unlikely Overwatch plays just to find out what happens. Some are silly, but a few of the tricks they've discovered are good to know. I had no idea, for instance, that Reinhardt could pin D.Va's mech while it's self-destructing, falling on the biggest grenade in the game.

Below, I've pulled out a list of the more tactically significant discoveries from the videos, and below that you can watch both volumes (more are coming, according to the description of Vol. 2). They're both worth watching, especially for the experiments with Tracer's Recall ability.