Terry Cavanagh's next game is a roll-the-bones roguelike called Dicey Dungeons

Terry Cavanagh, the creator of Super Hexagon, VVVVVV, and Tiny Heist, has revealed that his next project is a roguelike called Dicey Dungeons. Being developed in conjunction with artist Marlowe Dobbe and musician Chipzel (who also did the music for Super Hexagon), Dicey Dungeons features six unique characters battling their way through a pixel art dungeon, with their fates determined by a roll of the dice.

🎲 Dicey Dungeons 🎲 is a new roguelike by me, @marlowedobbe and @chipzel, coming out later this year! You can get access to the latest alpha versions on https://t.co/UcxuSyKI9P: https://t.co/FikKbggeqU pic.twitter.com/2s1cVHTkLVJuly 6, 2018

Dicey Dungeons has actually been available for free since March at terrycavanaghgames.com, but Cavanagh said the plan now is to create "a big, commercial version of the game, with art and music and loads of new content." Because of that, the most recent release of the free version, which came out on June 23, will be the last.

Future releases will be available commercially on Itch.io, where the 0.10 alpha version is now available for purchase for a minimum $7.50. Purchasing the game grants access to all future alpha releases, which come out every two weeks, as well as the final release. It's also a discounted price: Cavanagh said the full release will cost more.

"The current version on itch.io is still using placeholder art and music, but I’m very excited to be finally implementing Marlowe and Niamh’s work over the past few weeks into the NEXT version!" Cavanagh wrote at diceydungeons.com.

"For this update, I added the game’s fifth character class, The Robot! The robot falls somewhere between the Thief and the Inventor in terms of complexity—definitely easier than the Witch, but definitely harder than the Warrior. The class is all about push your luck mechanics—instead of rolling dice every turn, you have a dice counter that ticks up every time you choose to roll a dice. Doing well as the robot means knowing when to roll, and when to stop."

The full release of Dicey Dungeons is expected to come out this fall.

