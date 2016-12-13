Steam client update adds Dualshock 4 custom bindings, improved patching speeds and more

Steam's semi-regular client updates are often narrow in scope, however the latest casts its net across a wide number of areas.

Superficial UI adjustments, an updated privacy policy, and Dualshock 4 controller support are among the pretty exhaustive list of tinkerings—the sum of which you may like to have a rifle through at your own pace.

General highlights however include the addition of weblinks to Steam Support pages in the 'Change Password' wizard, increased bandwidth options for 4K streaming, the fact that Steam will now automatically restart if it crashes while streaming a game, and better download and patching speeds "when games are installed to a traditional non-SSD hard drive."

In Big Picture mode, game names are now shown in the library page when art from the game is too slow to load, while SteamVR navigation has been improved when using Steam dashboard in concert with the Oculus Touch controller.

On the Dualshock 4 front, Steam Configurator support has been added which can be enabled via the 'Add/Test Controller' option within Big Picture settings. Once activated, PS4 controllers now have access to the same customisation and configurations options as Steam Controllers—including native API support.

"PS4 Controllers using this system can map the trackpad, gyro, buttons, etc. to keyboard, mouse, or x-input outputs and can make use of action sets, touch menus, radial menus, and so forth," says the update post.

Steam's latest client update can be viewed in full this way.