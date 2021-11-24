The Steam Autumn Sale is live

We already knew that the Steam Autumn Sale, formerly the Steam Black Friday Sale, was set to kick off today—it's in our regularly updated list of Steam sale dates. But now we can tell you that the week-long extravaganza of online game deals is live right now.

A few big-name ideas to get you started:

Have no fear if you're more interested in the deeper cuts: The Autumn Sale also has plenty to dig through for less than $10, and even less than $5. (As far as I'm concerned this is where they hide the really good stuff.)

Also live today is the nomination process for the Steam Awards, the annual celebration of the best (and, occasionally, weirdest) that Steam has to offer. This year's categories make up an interesting mix that includes:

Game of the Year

VR Game of the Year

Labor of Love

Better With Friends

Outstanding Visual Style

Most Innovative Gameplay

Best Game You Suck At

Best Soundtrack

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Sit Back and Relax

Nominating games for awards, along with playing and reviewing them, will earn you an Autumn Sale badge that can be upgraded through four levels. The nomination process will be open until 10 am PT on December 1, and the winners will be announced at 10 am PT on January 3.

The Steam Autumn Sale is scheduled to run until November 30. The big year-ending sale will get underway less than a month later: That's the Steam Winter Sale, and this year is set to run December 22 – January 5, 2022.