Square Enix at E3 2021: What to expect

Square Enix is back for this year's digital-only E3. The full line-up for the publisher's Square Enix Presents stream hasn't been revealed yet, but there are some titles that will almost certainly appear—including Final Fantasy 16, the next big sequel in the long-running RPG series. We're also getting a world premiere of a new project by Eidos Montréal, the studio behind Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Mankind Divided.

When and how to watch Square Enix Presents

You can watch Square Enix's E3 2021 showcase on Sunday, June 13 at 3.15pm EST / 12.15pm PST / 8.15pm BST

The show will run for 40 minutes and will be streamed on YouTube and Twitch

And here are some of the games likely to make an appearance...

A new Eidos Montréal game

Square Enix has teased a world premiere of a new game from Eidos Montréal, who won our hearts in 2011 and 2016 with its superb Deus Ex prequels. I'd be surprised if this was a new Deus Ex, as Square Enix seems to have lost faith in that series—at least for the time being. My money's on a new Marvel thing, and if certain rumours are to be believed, it could feature the Guardians of the Galaxy. Co-op service shooter, perhaps? We'll find out on Sunday, unless it all leaks before then. You never know with the internet.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 16

The next mainline Final Fantasy was announced and partially revealed last year. We know it's an action RPG set in the fantasy continent of Valisthea, and that the cast includes a kid called Clive who's on a quest for revenge. Producer Naoki Yoshida revealed that the game will feature a mode for people who are in it for the story rather than the combat, but more concrete details are thin on the ground. A trailer was revealed in December, but Square Enix suggested we'd see a lot more in 2021, which makes some kind of E3 demo or other presentation likely—unless they also hold this one back for TGS.

Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate

Announced on May 27 on a livestream celebrating 35 years of the Dragon Quest series, not much is known about The Flames of Fate yet. So far we've only seen the title and a moody logo, but series creator Yuji Horii has revealed that the game will feature a darker tone, more meaningful choices, and will overhaul the series' traditional turn-based combat. A gameplay debut at E3 would be nice, but it's likely we'll just get another teaser, and the big reveal will be held back for the Tokyo Game Show in September.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Life is Strange: True Colors

We're certain to see more of the next mainline Life is Strange sequel at this year's E3 showcase. The story here focuses on Alex Chen, a young woman who can experience the emotions of others, and who is on a mission to solve the mystery behind her brother's death. True Colours is being developed by the team behind Before the Storm.

Final Fantasy Origin

Not much is known about this Final Fantasy spin-off, but rumours suggest it's a collaboration between Square Enix and Nioh/Ninja Gaiden developer Team Ninja. Could this be a Final Fantasy Souls-like? That concept alone sounds like a winner, and if the game is in good shape, Square Enix will be eager to show it off at E3.

Babylon's Fall

This is the mysterious next game from PlatinumGames. It's been in development for quite some time, with the first teaser being revealed back in 2019. We know it's an action game with the kind of theatrical combat Platinum is famous for, and features a fantasy setting, but not much else. Here's hoping for a lot more info at this year's E3.

Forspoken

This action game is being developed by Luminous Productions, a Square Enix studio formed to make games on its new in-house Luminous Engine. It's a "narrative-driven adventure" and stars a woman called Frey battling monsters in an atmospheric open world. Square Enix will likely show this one off at E3 as a showcase for its latest tech.

(Image credit: Crystal Dynamics.)

Marvel's Avengers

Square Enix hasn't given up on its opinion-splitting Avengers game yet. The next major expansion, titled War For Wakanda, features Black Panther as a new playable hero, and is set for release later this year. Expect Square Enix to talk it up at its E3 showcase to lure back lapsed players, and maybe entice a few new ones in.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Part 2

Square Enix still hasn't announced a PC release for its well-received Final Fantasy 7 remake. Neither the original release nor the enhanced 'Intergrade' version have shown up on our platform yet, but they still could. As for the next chapter of the remake, I get the feeling we'll see a brief teaser at E3 2021, perhaps at the end of the presentation.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker

This major expansion for Square's superb Final Fantasy MMO is set for release on November 23 this year. A lot of information is already out there, including the fact that it'll end the current FF14 story in dramatic fashion. But I'm sure Square Enix will find a way to fit it into its E3 showcase to keep the hype building up.