Smite gameplay video introduces Ares and his fiery chains of war

No, that isn't a euphemism for godlike promiscuity, but it is an ability used by Ares in Hi-Rez's third-person MOBA Smite. Billed as a magic-oriented tank, the Greek god of war shores up his allies' defenses with CC duration reductions, latches onto and pulls rival gods using Very Annoying Chains, and hunkers behind a shield doubling as a flamethrower. His utilitarian appeal jives well with the remaining pantheon's abilities and ultras, making Ares well-suited for wading into the thick of the fray whenever possible -- which is exactly where he prefers to be. Have a look at our hands-on preview from earlier this year, too.