The Sims 4 is getting more skin tones later this year

After pressure from online petitions, vocal YouTubers, and complaints running all the way back to the game's launch in 2014, EA has responded to criticism of the number of skin tone options in The Sims 4, as well as the quality of those currently available. The publisher has broken its silence to promise that more diverse choices will be a "priority" for its popular life sim this year, with issues around existing tones also set to be addressed.

In a video message posted to Twitter, Lyndsay Pearson, Executive Producer and General Manager on The Sims said "We’re promising to fix the visual artifacts with existing skin tones and increase the number of tones available in The Sims 4 this Fall."

I want to acknowledge your concerns about the variety of skin tones represented in The Sims 4 & I have some updates from the team to share. pic.twitter.com/Nzeg8VwllSAugust 12, 2020

The most recent additions were the ten medium-to-dark tones added in February 2018, but as fans have been disappointed by them and some of the game's existing tones, EA will also be improving "blotchy artifacts and ashy tones," Pearson explained.

But as Simmers have waited for official fixes, modders such as Xmiramira have tackled these shortcomings with custom content. Many new skin tones are available in this way in mods such as the Melanin Pack. That isn't much use for console players, though, and it shouldn't be on players to make up for a lack of representation in the game themselves.

A lack of skin tone options in the game has been a constant source of criticism since The Sims 4 came out, but frustration directed at EA has intensified in recent days. A Change.org petition was set up two months ago to add more swatches and a colour wheel—it also points out that even pets have colour wheel options. Prominent Sims YouTubers like lilsimsie and Plumbella have lent their platforms to the cause.

While a promise for more dark skin tones for The Sims 4 by Autumn this year is a win, it's a shame this relatively simple addition took as much fan pressure and time to become a priority as it did, and so soon after EA publicly came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The retweet of that post remains pinned to the official Sims 4 Twitter account.

For details on where to donate, find writing and resources, and find out more on what PC Gamer is doing to support the movement, visit our Black Lives Matter page.