Seasonic's wattage calculator sees no power increase for AMD's 7000-series GPUs

PSU manufacturer, Seasonic, has updated its wattage calculator to cover AMD's as-yet-unreleased Radeon RX 7000 GPUs. That in itself isn't too interesting, as we know they're coming, even if the details around them are a little lacking. At least officially. What is interesting is that they don't appear to demand any more wattage than the current models—great news for your electricity bill if true.

Three of AMD's next-gen cards are listed at present: Radeon RX 7900 XT, 7800 XT, and 7700 XT. You can confirm this yourself by popping over to the Seasonic website (opens in new tab), selecting AMD from the dropdown list under the GPU 1 entry, and setting the 'gpu series' to Radeon RX.

Some placeholders by Seasonic Calculator. "7700 XT"➡️Recommends 650W+ PSU"7800 XT"➡️Recommends 750W+ PSU"7900 XT"➡️Recommends 750W+ PSUSame rating as 6000 series🧂 pic.twitter.com/DDzwITD29ZJune 6, 2022 See more

This was found by SkyJuice (opens in new tab) (via Videocardz (opens in new tab)), who linked to the Seasonic Wattage Calculator and highlighted that basically, you're looking at a 650W PSU for the 7700 XT and a 750W PSU for the other two cards.

Seasonic could just be using placeholder data that has been copied over from the existing RDNA 2 cards, but there's also a chance that it isn't. AMD could well be aiming for its RDNA 3 GPUs to use the same wattage as the current lineup.

This would give it a win over Nvidia, which is generally expected to increase its power draw for its RTX 40-series cards. A small win, for sure, but as energy prices increase, it could work in AMD's favour, especially if it can produce a performance uplift as expected.

In case you're wondering, no, Nvidia's next-gen 4000-series GPUs have not made it onto the site yet. Intel's Arc Alechmist GPUs are also notable by their absence here.

Their appearance in the database doesn't necessarily mean that the cards will see a release imminently either. RDNA 3 is expected to be released at the same time as Zen 4 in the last quarter of the year (opens in new tab), maybe squeaking into the end of September if some rumours are to be believed. That's still a few months off even if we're being optimistic.

Given that time frame, this probably is placeholder data. And that means we probably shouldn't read too much into it. But just imagine if it isn't, and we're not about to see a massive increase in our electricity bills just to keep our machines up to date. Hey, we can all dream.