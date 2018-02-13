Sea of Thieves system requirements revealed

With Rare's swashbuckling sandbox adventure Sea of Thieves due next month, the developer has now revealed the specifications you'll need to sink or swim within its sprawling pirate-infested world.

PC building guides Need a new PC for Sea of Thieves? Check out our build guides: Budget gaming PC

(~$750/£750) - A good entry-level system.

Mid-range gaming PC

(~$1,250/£1,250) - Our recommended build for most gamers.

High-end gaming PC

(~$2,000/£2,000) - Everything a gamer could want.

Extreme gaming PC

(>$3,000/£3,000) - You won the lotto and are going all-in on gaming.



Prefer to buy a prebuilt than building it yourself? Check out our guide to the Best Gaming PCs.

In order, here are its recommended, minimum, and the game's aforementioned below-spec 540p settings .

Cruise liner (1080p @60 fps)

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel i5 4690 @3.5ghz or AMD FX-8150

Intel i5 4690 @3.5ghz or AMD FX-8150 RAM: 8GB

8GB DirectX: 11

11 VRAM: 4GB

4GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 380x

Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R9 380x Modern GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 470

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD RX 470 HDD: 60GB 7.2k RPM

60GB 7.2k RPM Graphics settings: Medium ("Rare" in-game)

Bayliner (720p @30fps)

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel Q9450 @2.6ghz or AMD Phenom II

Intel Q9450 @2.6ghz or AMD Phenom II RAM: 4GB

4GB DirectX: 11

11 VRAM: 1GB

1GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon 7750

Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 or AMD Radeon 7750 Modern GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1030 or AMD R7 450

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1030 or AMD R7 450 HDD: 60GB 5.4k RPM

60GB 5.4k RPM Graphics settings: Low ("Common" in-game)

Bin liner (540p @30fps)

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: Intel Iris Pro Graphics 6200 or Intel Iris 540

Intel Iris Pro Graphics 6200 or Intel Iris 540 RAM: 4GB

4GB DirectX: 11

11 VRAM: 1GB

1GB GPU: Integrated

Integrated Modern GPU: Integrated

Integrated HDD: 60GB 5.4k RPM

60GB 5.4k RPM Graphics settings: Minimum ("Cursed" in-game)

Rare provides the following infographic, which also caters to those among us travelling first class in 4K. Check it out (click the top right to expand):

Sea of Thieves is due March 20. Check out the rest of our coverage this-a-way.