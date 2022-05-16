Say hello to my little cancelled Scarface 2 screens!

Audio player loading…

A new video collects and showcases a bunch of screenshots and concept art of a cancelled sequel to Scarface: The World is Yours. The 2006 original was developed by the once-great Radical Entertainment, responsible for games like The Simpsons: Hit & Run, Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction, and the Prototype series, and the sequel entered into development after its commercial success. At one point, publisher Vivendi expected the series to have multiple entries.

Alas, it was not to be. Scarface 2 was in development but seems to have been cancelled around 2009, for unknown reasons. Now Mafia Game Videos, an account dedicated to all things Mafia-based, has collected a bunch of concept art and in-game environments intended for the game, showing that it was going to be set in Las Vegas and the Nevada desert.

The screenshots have apparently been around for a while on artstation, but this is what's brought them to wider notice. Beyond the setting there's no information on what Radical Entertainment was going for in the sequel: the original game's setup was that Tony Montana didn't die at the end of the movie, but set out to seek revenge on those who had crossed him. Presumably with Miami's mob bosses underground, he wanted to move onto the strip.

The concept work shows the kind of Vegas exteriors that make you wish this happened, while the environments include an ornate and lavishly decorated casino foyer, and somewhat less excitingly a parking garage interior (though it does have an amazing 'caution' texture on the ground).

What might have been. As with most of Radical Entertainment's games, Scarface: The World is Yours was liked well enough on release, but has subsequently amassed a real cult following and is considered one of the best early attempts at taking on GTA. Sadly the game hasn't benefited from a re-release or remaster, and it's been left to heroic modders such as neoxaero and their Scarface Remastered project to keep Tony Montana going. It does feel like, in an industry awash with new versions of old games, this is one that could really use it.