Samsung's epic 49-inch 120Hz monitor hits $999, lowest ever price on Amazon

No, this isn't a Black Friday gaming monitor deal on the mighty Samsung Odyssey G9. But the Samsung CRG9 49-inch curved QLED gaming monitor ain't far off. And at $999 on Amazon, it's the cheapest it's ever been and far more affordable than the G9. You get the same crazy 49-inch proportions, 120Hz refresh, 5K horizontal resolution and proper HDR punch. This really is quite a gaming package.

In fact, by most metrics there's virtually nothing in it between these monitor powerhouses. Both the CRG9 and the G9 are VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified and top out at a retina-searing 1000 nits peak brightness, for instance. Both use huge 49-inch Samsung VA panels with 95 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour space and 5,120 by 1,440 pixels.

Indeed, it's actually this cheaper panel that's superior by some metrics. It packs 3,000 to one static contrast to the G9's 2,500 to one. On the other hand the G9 is rated at 1ms for pixel response to the CRG9's 4ms.

But the biggest differences are in refresh rate and curvature. This is a 120Hz panel. The G9 is a 240Hz beast. Moreover, where the G9 gets a crazy-tight 1000R bend, the CRG9 has a more gentle 1800R sweep.

Anyway, if both screens are a little rich for your wallet, there's also the Samsung CHG90. It's yet another high-refresh 49-inch Samsung gaming panel. At 144Hz, it's still a pretty nippy panel, but can only hit 350 nits brightness. It's also significantly lower resolution at 3,840 by 1,080 pixels. But the main event - those huge 49-inch proportions - remain, and all for $749, again its lowest ever price on Amazon.