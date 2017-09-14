Rumors fly of a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti being in the works

It is fair to say that Vega has not lived up to the hype, not yet anyway. The Radeon RX Vega 64 is roughly on par with a GeForce GTX 1080, a card Nvidia released more than a year ago, and that might one reason why Nvidia is holding off until next year to bring Volta to consumers. In the meantime, if Nvidia really want to take the wind out of AMD's sails, it could inject a GeForce GTX 1070 Ti into its product lineup. A blurry photo making the rounds suggest that's a real possibility.

The photo first appeared on a web forum in China. It lists out a set of systems specs highlighted by an Asus GeForce GTX 1070 Ti Strix O8G graphics card. No such card exists officially, of course, though if it's indeed real then it would seem a launch is imminent.

We're highly skeptical of its authenticity. It's just a blurry pic of a list of specs, which can easily be Photoshopped. We also saw plenty of rumors of a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti well before its launch, and almost all of them got the specs wrong.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti did eventually come to market though, and even if the Strix model that's enjoying 15 minutes of fame is fake, we wouldn't rule out the possibility of Nvidia releasing one at some point.

TechPowerUp seems to think a launch is imminent. It's hearing from "well-placed sources" that Nvidia is in fact readying a 1070 Ti variant. According to what it's hearing, the 1070 Ti will be positioned between the GTX 1080 and GTX 1070 in performance. Everything after that is speculation, such as it having 2,048 CUDA cores with faster memory.

If Nvidia does release a GTX 1070 Ti, it will be interesting to see where the price ends up, and how it affects the prices of other cards.