Rockstar is definitely working on something other than GTA Online

We all know Rockstar is hard at work adding absurd stunt racing (among many other features) to GTA Online, but what else is the studio up to? Rumours abound of course, but thanks to a recent financial report from parent company Take-Two, we can at least be assured that the studio is working on something else.

According to the report (via Gamespot), GTA 5 is still making Rockstar and Take-Two an absurd amount of money. Of chief concern however, was a small reference to the studio's future. "Rockstar Games [is] also hard at work on some exciting future projects that will be revealed soon."

What those "exciting future projects" are was announced nor even hinted at, but a sequel to Red Dead Redemption seems inevitable, and there are still folk among us keen to see Agent finally materialise (though that was a Sony exclusive when it was announced).

For what it's worth, Take-Two's earnings in the last quarter increased by 13 percent $311.6 million, mostly thanks to GTA 5, GTA Online and NBA2K16 and Battleborn, though Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick reportedly admitted that the latter hadn't performed to expectations.