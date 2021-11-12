Rockstar Games Launcher keels over and all its PC games are down

Update: We've now been able to get the Rockstar Launcher running in offline mode, and can access and play the GTA Trilogy titles. GTA Online and Red Dead Online remain offline.

Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy is being sold on PC through the Rockstar store, which uses the Rockstar Games Launcher: a desktop app much like Battle.net or UPlay or the others. Unfortunately, shortly after Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy's release yesterday, the Rockstar Games Launcher went on the fritz and has now been down for 16 hours.

Rockstar did issue a brief statement via social media that it would be "temporarily offline for maintenance."

Services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles are temporarily offline for maintenance. Services will return as soon as maintenance is completed.November 11, 2021 See more

A couple of hours ago the Rockstar account added: "We thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work on restoring services for the Rockstar Games Launcher and supported titles."

Patience and understanding? On the internet? Needless to say some people are having kittens about this, and it is truly unfortunate that it's happened alongside the release of GTA: The Trilogy—though the fact it's the whole launcher down means this is also affecting players across Rockstar's games. The publisher's server status page shows that Red Dead Online and GTA Online are currently both down on PC.

PCG has contacted Rockstar for comment, and will update with any response.