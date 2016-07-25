Quake Champions video explains character abilities

Since id Software revealed Quake Champions at Bethesda's E3 conference in June, we've not heard anything new about it. Now, breaking a relatively long silence, a new video explains the special abilities of each of the four characters shown in the original CG trailer. There's no new footage, but there is new intel.

As Tim Willits explains in the video embedded below, each champion will have a unique active ability. The Ranger has a Dire Orb, which is a devastating projectile plasma orb which can, y'know, kill lots of things, while Visor has a Piercing Eye ability, which can reveal the locations of all opponents on the map.

Meanwhile, Nix is fast, light and capable of phasing in and out of sight (kinda like Tracer in Overwatch) while Scalebeard has a Bullrush ability which looks capable of one-shotting anything it hits.

Check out the video below. Quake Champions has no release window yet, but it's coming exclusively to PC.