Quake Champions 1v1 duel mode showcased in new trailer

For those who prefer to concentrate on a sole target, Quake Champions has a 1v1 Duel Mode. Fast-paced arena shooters don't seem to be a great fit for this format, but it actually sounds pretty decent: each player selects three champions at the beginning of a round, before entering the arena in a best-of-three showdown.

According to id Software, "in choosing their roster, players will have to consider which Champions are better suited to their unique play style and which are effective counters to their opponents’ choices."

The trailer is embedded below. If you want to try Duel Mode you're in a bit of luck, because the Quake Champions open beta is currently, um, open, and this mode is included in it.