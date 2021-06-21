Now's a good time to pick up a PC controller for less with these Prime Day deals

PC components are more or less out of the question when it comes to Prime Day deals but PC controllers are game on. We've found a handful of deals on some of the best PC controllers going and listed them below so that you can alternate from your keyboard and mouse every once in a while.

There's a time and a place for a PC controller, and for me that's mostly when I'm too tired to sit upright at a desk. Sometimes you just want to crash into the comfort of a sofa, controller in one hand and cold beverage in the other, and play something that doesn't require any aim whatsoever.

Similarly, you'll want a few controllers handy for co-op games, racing games (when you're not privy to a wheel), and really anything else you can think of that requires some degree of analogue control.

I have something to admit, though, I'm a big fan of the standard Xbox Controller—one and the same with the kit bundled in the box with any Xbox console. It's a comfy and very well thought out design, and can be easily plugged into a PC for a little cross-platform action. In that regard, the standard Xbox Wireless Controller remains as good a choice as ever, despite not really seeing much in the way of Prime Day discounts.

That said, if you want something a little more unusual, there are plenty of alternatives enjoying a period of low prices over the next few days to potentially pick up. Check them out below.

PowerA Spectra Enhanced Illuminated Wired Controller | $39.99 $31.99 at Amazon (save $8)

You really must love RGB lighting to want the Spectra Enhanced from PowerA, but I know you're out there so here's a deal for you. PowerA make some decent, cheaper Xbox controllers, and while I've not tried this exact model, I've used one just like it from PowerA and it delivers what you need, if not anything more. If you want something a little flashy, though, this could be a good choice.View Deal

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition | $120 $75.99 at Amazon (save $44)

Usually I'd call the Razer Wolverine far too expensive for a wired controller. It's getting up there alongside the Xbox Elite Controller. While I've happily used the Razer, that's not a match it stands a chance of winning. Yet this Prime Day Razer has seen fit to give this controller a hefty discount, and it looks a much better device for it. It's built for rapid actuation, which it does well, and it's pretty flashy, too.View Deal

PowerA Fusion Pro Wired Controller | $79.99 $59 at Amazon (save $20.99)

Knowing that I'm a fan of the Elite controller, perhaps it's no surprise then that PowerA's far more affordable alternative stands out to me. From the thumb sticks and paddles to even the case it comes in, the PowerA looks pretty familiar to me. For significantly less, it could be a good stand in for the Elite, although it must be said that I haven't taken this particular model out for a spin. A bit of a risk, then, but I wanted to include it for anyone out there chasing the Elite dream on a budget.View Deal