PlayStation shooter Helldivers is coming to Steam

The top-down twin-stick shooter Helldivers was released earlier this year and, going by its Metacritic score, it's apparently pretty decent. We didn't review it ourselves because, alas, it's a PlayStation exclusive. But not for much longer! Helldivers recently turned up on Steam, with a launch target of December.

Helldivers offers multiplayer co-op for up to four players, locally or online through Steam, with procedurally generated levels and non-linear missions. As the trailer clearly demonstrates, it also supports "full friendly fire," so you can accidentally—no, seriously, I didn't see you standing there—punch a few holes in your "friends." Just what we'd expect from the developers of Magicka, really.

The Steam release of the game will include the Masters of the Galaxy, Turning up the Heat, and Democracy Strikes Back expansions.

"We have done our very best to ensure that the game will feel as good as possible when played on PC," Arrowhead Game Studios CEO and Game Director Johan Pilestedt said. "With a wide range of graphic options, rebindable keys and an added text chat, we hope that we will meet the expectations which players have of a PC title."

There's no word of price at this point, but there is an interesting bit of trivia: Helldivers will be the first game published on Steam by PlayStation Mobile, a publishing platform for PlayStation games on mobile devices like the Vita and Android smartphones. Sony, as noted by Engadget, pulled the plug on PlayStation Mobile earlier this year. With Android out of the picture, maybe we'll see more PSM games coming to Steam in the future.