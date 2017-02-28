Popular

PC Gamer UK podcast #35: Do we even deserve Mass Effect in 2017?

By

Also discussed: Night in the Woods, Dead Cells, Dawn of War 3 and more.

This week, Andy takes us into Mass Effect’s Andromeda galaxy, shuts down Samuel’s assertion that Night In The Woods is the videogame version of Weird Twitter, and some other stuff is discussed that we can’t recall because when we recorded this we’d all worked 12 days in a row.

Download: Episode 35: Do we even deserve Mass Effect in 2017? You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

Discussed: Mass Effect Andromeda, Night In The Woods, Dead Cells, Dawn of War 3, Knights and Bikes

This Week: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Andy Kelly

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Let us know in the PC Gamer Discord channel. This week’s music is from Mass Effect. 

