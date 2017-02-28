PC Gamer UK podcast #35: Do we even deserve Mass Effect in 2017?

This week, Andy takes us into Mass Effect’s Andromeda galaxy, shuts down Samuel’s assertion that Night In The Woods is the videogame version of Weird Twitter, and some other stuff is discussed that we can’t recall because when we recorded this we’d all worked 12 days in a row.

