PC Gamer UK May Issue: Shell Yeah!

Audio player loading…

We're enjoying a bit of nostalgia this month as we check out Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, a loving tribute to arcade classics – as well as a slick and lushly animated brawler in its own right. The minds behind it are masters of retro reinvention, combining the best of old and new across all their projects, and they've told us all about the tricks of their trade.

Also spilling the beans this issue is Valve's head honcho, the indomitable Gabe Newell. We've grilled him on everything from the future of PC, to NFTs, to his ambitions for Steam. Oh, and of course the Steam Deck, which we've also rigorously put through its paces for our final scored review - the definitive verdict on whether Valve's device truly is the future of handheld gaming.

Taking us back to the past is a deep dive into the making of a stealth classic - Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory. We find out how the ground-breaking game came together against the odds, and the legacy it left for soon to be revived series.

Over in reviews, we've got our verdict on the ground-breaking Elden Ring, disastrous Babylon's Fall, Destiny 2's big new expansion, and more. In hardware, we've broken down the best flightsticks on the market, and investigated Windows 11's gaming potential. And in our Extra Life section, we've got everything from a mod that turns Half-Life 2's Gordon Freeman into a super-powered action hero, to our guide to keeping the forces of Chaos at bay in Total War: Warhammer III, to the ups and downs of Star Wars: The Old Republic's questionable new update.

This month: