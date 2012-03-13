PC Gamer UK Issue 238: how to redeem your Crusader King and Juggernaut codes

The latest issue of PC Gamer UK will be hitting store shelves soon! This month proud owners of Issue 238 will get Crusader Kings and its expansion, Deus Vult for free as well as bonus armour and health boosts in free to play MMO, Juggernaut. You'll find the codes on a card between pages 66 and 67, but there is a SLIGHT PROBLEM. Our giant laser printing robot has gone rogue and, in a small act of petty rebellion, printed the codes the wrong way round. Stupid machine.

So, if you're redeeming your code for Crusader Kings, the code at the bottom of the page is the one you want (the one starting with "CKCOM"). If you're redeeming your free Juggernaut goodies, use the code in the Crusader Kings box.

Apologies for the mixup. The laser printing robot has received disciplinary action and been demoted to printing the spine, with details of our Guild Wars 2 cover feature, our MMO supertest, our advanced look at Medal of Honor: Warfighter and our Total War: Shogun 2 - Fall of the Samurai review. You'll find all that and more in issue 238 of - wait, why is "Issue 237" on the spine? CURSE YOU, ROBOT.