Last week we announced our very own tournament to celebrate the launch of ShootMania Storm - Nadeo's twitchy team shooter. Sign-ups have now closed and the entered teams will do battle across the course of the month, fighting for a £800 prize pot. You can watch it all live right here.

From 7pm GMT tonight, we'll be streaming the opening matches of the tournament, with commentary courtesy of Ziggy “nVc” Orzeszek and David “Zaccubus” Treacy from Team Dignitas. Hit the jump to see the feed.