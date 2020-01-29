Prepare for the Super Bowl with some new Fortnite football skin styles

What's in the latest Fortnite patch notes? Ahead of the next major set of changes, Epic Games has recently released a small Fortnite update. With the biggest date in the football calendar on the horizon, it looks like there are new cosmetic types headed to the Fortnite item shop to celebrate.

The battle royale refresh is happening right now, just don't expect it to be a huge one: that's coming next week. So here's everything we know so far about the newest set of Fortnite patch notes.

There isn't loads to talk about in this latest update, but we have got new football skin styles, a new emote, and various tweaks to Creative and Battle Royale. Ziplines have also returned to the game a little earlier than expected, which mostly accounts for the 300+MB download size.

This certainly makes plenty of sense, given that the 54th Super Bowl kicks off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. If you want a look at the new Fortnite Super Bowl skin styles and the new 'Freemix' emote, they're featured in the tweet below.

Leaked "Freemix" Emote + New Super Bowl Styles for the Football Skins!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hdkUSuskKKJanuary 29, 2020

For those hoping for a meatier update, you'll likely have to wait for the 11.5 refresh next week. However, we already have an idea of future bug fixes and changes we can expect thanks to Epic Games' public Trello board.

In the meantime, you can check out everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2, and our pick of the very best Fortnite Creative Codes.