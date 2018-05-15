Overwatch has more than 40 million players

Overwatch has achieved an impressive feat: the game now has more than 40 million players, game director Jeff Kaplan revealed in a developer update today. This milestone comes as the game prepares to celebrate its second anniversary with a seasonal event that will bring back all of the game's previous skins, Brawls, and other cosmetics to unlock and play.

In the developer update, Kaplan shared a few more details about the upcoming event, which kicks off on May 22. Namely, he mentioned that a certain dapper gentleman will be getting a legendary skin that has been widely requested by the community. Based on those hints, we guess it's the Talon head honcho Doomfist who will be showing up in his formalwear from the Masquerade comic.