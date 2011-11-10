Popular

Our Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim review will go live at 1pm

By

The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim - Orc trouble

Tom Francis has returned from the Skyrim review dungeon glowing with consumed dragon souls. "DO VA KHIN! (hello)" he shouted, taking out Tony's desk with a wave of magical energy. "RO SHA VAN! (my review of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is complete)" he added, blasting Hatfield clear across the room. "RAM BO FIRE! (It will go live on PCGamer.com at 1pm)," he continued, immolating Tim's keyboard and setting fire to my best typing hand.

After some wrestling, we managed to confine him safely to his desk. He's been ordered to drink coffee and listen to calming music while we put his words into our system. Read them all at one o'clock this afternoon.

Tom Senior

