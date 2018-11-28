Obsidian's next RPG will be announced at The Game Awards

Ten new games will be revealed to the world at the upcoming Game Awards, and one of them will be the next new game from Pillars of Eternity studio Obsidian Entertainment.

Obsidian got the speculation ball rolling with an odd tweet asking if anyone was "getting those ads on obsidian.net???" Going to the site (which of course everyone immediately did) brings up an old-timey-looking pop-up saying, "Stay tuned for a special message from Auntie Cleo's," which will be delivered "live December 6th at the Game Awards!"

Clicking the "skip" button leads to a second pop-up with a similar visual theme and images of skim crème, energizing ointment, what appears to be a carton of bread, and something called "anthrocill," although that may not be the complete word. (The jar of energizing ointment is leaning in front of the label a bit.) There's also a spot of scratchy music that plays when the second pop-up appears, repeating Auntie Cleo's "better than nature" mantra.

It's safe to say that it's not a new Fallout game (although I will never let that dream die completely), but there could be a very indirect connection: The announcement of Take-Two's "high-end indie label" Private Division last year included word that RPG development stalwarts Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarski, both of whom worked on the first two Fallout games, were heading up an unannounced RPG at Obsidian. A tweet from Geoff Keighley today essentially confirms this is the same project.

The show kicks off at 5:30 pm PT/8:30 pm ET on December 6. Here's how to watch The Game Awards and what to expect.