NZXT's H400i micro ATX tower is on sale for $87 after rebate

If you're looking to build a small form factor PC, you can score a really nice deal on NZXT's H400i, a micro ATX case that is on sale at Newegg for $130. There are more savings to be had, however.

Using coupon code APRILNZXT will knock 10 percent off the cost, and there's also a $30 mail-in-rebate available. With both of those factored in, the cost of the case plummets to $87. This same chassis goes for $142 on Amazon right now, and $150 at places like B&H Photo and Walmart.

The H400i is a smaller version of the H700i, which we chose as the case of the year in 2017. Designed for compact builds, it measures 16.42 x 8.27 x 16.57 inches (HxWxD) and weighs 16.67 pounds (before adding hardware). Just note that you can't stuff a full-size ATX motherboard in this thing—it has to be a micro ATX or mini-ITX board.

Storage options include a 3.5-inch drive bay and three 2.5-inch SSD mounts. It also comes with a Smart Device controller that combines the same capabilities as NZXT's GRID+ and HUE+ products, which separately sell for $30 and $60, respectively. So, there's a lot of value here at just $87.

You can grab this case here.

