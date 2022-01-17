Nvidia said to have delayed RTX 3090 Ti GPU launch for the moment

Audio player loading…

Nvidia announced its upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card during CES 2022, which it described as "a monster of a GPU." Not much else is officially known about the massive GPU, though we do have leaks to point us in the right direction—leaks that not only tell us its potential price, but also point to a possible delay on Nvidia's behalf.

Sources have told TweakTown that Nvidia has delayed the RTX 3090 Ti's release date from the end of the January. Videocardz also confirmed this with its own sources, who cite issues with both BIOS and hardware.

A major GPU manufacturer has also told us that the RTX 3090 Ti release may have been temporarily stalled.

The RTX 3090 Ti delay appears likely, then, and no new release date for the card is currently known. It will not likely materialise until February, however.

On its arrival the RTX 3090 Ti will mark the new top tier of GeForce graphics cards. It will utilise the full GA102 GPU with its 10,752 CUDA Cores split across 84 SMs—two more SMs than an RTX 3090. Memory bandwidth will also tip over 1TB/s, courtesy of 21Gbps memory chips, and that should altogether make for a somewhat speedier card than the RTX 3090 today.

Though how much more will Nvidia and its partners ask of us to purchase one? The RTX 3090 Founders Edition debuted for $1,499, with third-party cards tipping northwards of $2,000. We do not know how much the RTX 3090 Ti will be, though there does appear to be a Founders Edition on the way that should be cheaper than most.

It wouldn't be surprising to see third-party models surpass $2,500, however, and early retailer listings would suggest extreme pricing for the RTX 3090 Ti.

The MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X has been spotted between €3,201–€4,111 on Swiss retailers and at a single distributor, while the MSI GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Gaming X Trio has been spotted at €3,129, Videocardz reports.

These prices may not be the final word, though could allude to the sort of expense we can expect for this card's official launch. It certainly wouldn't be surprising to see Nvidia and its partners demand a lot more cash for the RTX 3090 Ti, as the recently released RTX 3080 12GB sets a worryingly expensive precedent for graphics cards in 2022.