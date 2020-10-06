Here's the latest on Nvidia RTX 3080 stock this week

The Nvidia RTX 3080 launch left many PC builders high and dry, and if you're one of them then you may be wondering when your next best chance to pick up this highly sought-after card will be. As it stands today, we've got good news and bad news for all you prospective Ampere patrons.

The bad news is that the RTX 3080 remains tough to find in stock, even weeks after the card's September 17 launch date. On top of that, Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang has commented on the low availability of the card, suggesting today's shortages will continue until at least 2021.

The good news is that manufacturers are promising more stock is on the way with every passing day. More and more cards are produced by the day, and they are getting out to the likes of you and me.

We'll update this article as and when we hear more on RTX 3080 availability, pre-orders, and backorders. We recommend following the following companies closely for the latest updates: EVGA, Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, Palit, Zotac.

We're also keeping an eye on retailers, but it's unlikely any available stock will stick around for long and, by the time we've updated this article and you've read it, all of that stock is likely to have disappeared. Stock alerts can be a good way of staying up-to-date with stock at major retailers, just be prepared to move fast if stock becomes available. We recommend setting up accounts ahead of time so that you can minimise spending too much time in the checkout window.

It may feel like buying an RTX 3080 is an impossible task right now, but don't lose hope. Nvidia has promised sweeping changes to its webstore to combat bots and those wishing to resell cards for exorbitant prices, which will eventually leave more cards for the rest of us honest folk. The company is also confident in the manufacturing process it's chosen for Ampere, Samsung's 8N. The company claims yields are high, and that the RTX 3080 is in "full production".

"We began shipping GPUs to our partners in August," an official blog post reads, "and have been increasing the supply weekly. Partners are also ramping up capacity to meet the unprecedented demand. We understand that many gamers are unable to buy a GeForce RTX 3080 right now and we are doing everything we can to catch up quickly."

Our widget below updates every 30 minutes, and has been trained to spot RTX 3080 graphics cards as soon as they appear on Amazon and other major retailers.

While we don't want to dissuade any PC builder from chasing an RTX 3080, Nvidia isn't entirely confident in its ability to deliver buoyant RTX 3080 stock before the year is up.

"I believe that demand will outstrip all of our supply throughout the year," Jen-Hsun Huang, Nvidia CEO, says in a GTC call (via Tom's Hardware). "Remember, we're also going into the double-whammy: The double-whammy is the holiday season. Even before the holiday season we were doing incredibly well, and then you add on top of it, the Ampere factor, and then you add on the Ampere holiday factor, and we're going to have a really really big Q4 season."

As with many other tech launches of the RTX 3080's calibre, Nvidia is citing excessive demand, as opposed to a lack of supply, as the cause for availability problems. It is confident in its ability to produce graphics cards at pace, at least. Nvidia told PC Gamer that yields are high for the GA102 GPU found within the RTX 3080, and that it was in "full production" on Samsung's 8nm process node.

At least once stock is in full swing, Nvidia's own webstore will be better able to deal with demand. The company has promised sweeping changes to its store in order to better deal with bots and server load. While that didn't help much with the RTX 3090 launch, we're hoping to get off to a better start with the RTX 3070.

Speaking of the RTX 3070, this graphics card's launch was delayed from October 15 until October 29 in order to better fulfil the expected demand for the affordable Ampere graphics card. Fingers crossed that makes for a smoother launch.

Manufacturers

(Image credit: Zotac)

EVGA

EVGA has promised incoming shipments of RTX 3080s in their "thousands", although this will be spread thin over all regions and retailers globally. Stock will be spread across its own site, Amazon, and other retailers, and so far EVGA has not specified a time or date for availability.

Further to that point, EVGA has confirmed the following to PC Gamer: "We have a lot more stock incoming in the next days/weeks. We have also implemented a hand checking process that is screening for any bot orders from EVGA.com."

The manufacturer is also implementing a queue-based notification system, which will alert users when an item is back in stock and will give them five hours to place an order for reserved stock.

The EVGA social accounts regularly post updates on whether and when stock is returning to its website, so make sure to follow closely if you want to stay up-to-date.

Zotac

Zotac Germany reports that Amazon was allowing pre-orders of RTX 3080 graphics cards to go through despite there being no available stock. According to a recent statement from the company, these orders may be cancelled as a result.

Guru3D reports that Zotac's Amazon webstore may have received over 20,000 pre-orders for a single RTX 3080 alone, the Zotac RTX 3080 Trinity.

You can read the full statement in German and translated into English below.

Now also in english: pic.twitter.com/HbCtOiG2rmSeptember 23, 2020

Asus

Asus has offered PC Gamer the following comment on RTX 3080 stock:

"Asus is delighted to see the interest in their new RTX 30 series range and hopes that all who were able to purchase a card enjoy their next generation of Asus and ROG gaming power. Demand for this stock is high and we will be replenishing stock with our retail partners as soon as possible. Please make sure your pre-order is made with your chosen retailer who will update you when stock will be available."

Asus does not sell graphics cards direct to customer in most regions, instead working with distributors and retailers to take care of B2C sales. As such, you'll probably want to keep an eye on etailers, instead of Asus, for further updates on TUF and forthcoming ROG Strix graphics card availability.

Gigabyte (Aorus)

Gigabyte's gaming brand, Aorus, has promised to keep users updated via its Twitter account, at least in the UK and Ireland. Unfortunately, there's been no such word for those of you across the pond or around the globe, but following key hardware manufacturers on Twitter is sure to be one of the best ways of staying up-to-date on availability.

Palit

Palit has confirmed there is a new shipment of RTX 3080 cards headed to the UK this Friday, although it cannot guarantee when the stock will go live for retailers—if they're not gobbled up by backorders, that is.

Once again, there has been no further information regarding stock returning elsewhere in the world.

There is a new shipment including RTX3090 heading to the UK this Friday. Hopefully can get some restocked in the market within 2-3 weeks. Thanks!October 6, 2020

US retailers

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Newegg

Newegg has offered the following information regarding RTX 3080 pre-orders:

Those wanting RTX 3080 GPUs, here's some info:This morning we experienced more traffic than the morning of Black FridayLimited inventory sold out in 5 minsWe'll release more as we get moreBot protection was in place, orders were humanTurn on Auto Notify & check backSeptember 17, 2020

The retailer also suggests signing up for Auto Notify & check back, although doesn't guarantee either, and so recommends manually checking the site for more.

B&H

B&H now lists most major manufacturer's RTX 3080 graphics cards, although these remain out of stock. You'll have to set up email notifications to find out when your select model is available once again, although we recommend checking back manually to avoid a re-run of previous notification delays, which left many prospective buyers disappointed.

Amazon US

Amazon was notably late to the game in some areas, with RTX 3080 stock already being gobbled up long before it went live. In other regions, Amazon has generated a lengthy list of backorders for cards, such as in the case of Zotac in Germany.

As such, we're not sure Amazon is currently the best bet for RTX 3080 stock. At least not right now. There are currently no live cards available to purchase on the Amazon US or Amazon UK.

UK retailers

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Overclockers

Overclockers is expecting to be one of the first retailers to receive stock from Nvidia and its partners, or so it claims.

For all updates regarding Overclockers, you can check out this official forum thread. In which, staff member Gibbo confirms that on October 6, 2020, the website is due a small amount of MSI 3080 and MSI 3090 graphics cards for delivery on October 7/8.

"Speaking to all board partners production volumes are expecting to ramp up towards end of the end of this month," the forum post reads, "meaning deliveries arriving later this month should be a little better volume wise towards end of October, with November increasing again."

A promising sign, at least.

Scan

Popular electronics online store, Scan, currently has the following message on every Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card listed on its website.

"All orders are held in a queue on a First Come First Served basis when products are marked as pre-order.

"The launch of GeForce 30-series graphics cards is heavily oversubscribed, our team are working closely with NVIDIA and the board manufacturers to make sure we are getting the best possible supply. Additional batches of cards will arrive over the following days, so placing a pre-order now is the surest way to get a card in the fastest time. With initial supply being so tight, we want you to have confidence in our approach and know how we are dealing with back orders."

Following Scan's advice, it would appear adding your name to the list of pre-orders to be fulfilled is the ideal path forward. You might not receive a card soon, but you will (hopefully) receive one.

Amazon UK

It's slim pickings on Amazon for buyers in the UK. You won't find a single RTX 3080 listed on the site right now.

We also know that backorders are currently high for some manufacturers due to Amazon, so that may cause some delay in stock returning for general sale on the site.

System builders

(Image credit: CYBERPOWER)

System builders

On rare occasions your best bet for picking up the latest tech is through a system builder—this is one such occasion. While demand remains high for systems built around Nvidia's RTX 30-series, a handful of boutique builders are offering systems, and it appears as though these are not privy to the same lengthy wait lists as singular graphics cards.

These system builders are offering RTX 3080 systems with roughly 3-4 week lead times. Just be sure to check RTX 3080 in the relevant configurator box.