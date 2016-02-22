New Fallout 4 beta patch appears on Steam

I had an interesting encounter with Dogmeat in a elevator recently—“interesting” because he wasn't traveling with me at the time. His from-out-of-nowhere appearance, when he was supposed to be miles away in the relative safety of Sanctuary Hills, is one of the more egregious bugs I've run into in my time with the game. Fortunately, work on stomping them out continues, as demonstrated by the appearance of a new Fallout 4 beta patch on Steam.

The 1.4.124 update adds several new features, including:

Support for add-ons

Additional art customization added to Workshop:

Super Mutant clutter including meat totems, meat bags and meat cart

Raider clutter including raider poles, cages and tents

Abstract and portrait paintings

Variety of new signs

More metal and wood doors variants

It also makes the usual “general stability and performance improvements,” and a number of more specific fixes, from ensuring that Kellog's desk remains a functioning container in the “Getting a Clue” quest, to correcting issues with objects in water not floating properly under certain save/load conditions. As a beta patch, you will have to opt into “beta updates” in your Steam library settings for Fallout 4, instructions for which are included with the patch notes, if you want to give it a go ahead of full release.