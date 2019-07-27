Popular

New Doom Eternal enemy the Doom Hunter revealed at QuakeCon

By

It's huge. Which means it must have huge guts.

This is apparently The Year of Doom (make your own topical joke here), and that means QuakeCon 2019 is heavily Doom-flavored. We've already learned all about Doom Eternal's multiplayer battlemode, which which pits one player as the Slayer against two player-controlled demons.

Speaking of demons, here's a new one, which debuted via the above video at QuakeCon. The Doom Hunter is a hybrid of fiend and machine created specifically to hunt the Doom Slayer. So, you know, good luck with that. With its bull horns, missile launcher, glowing blade arm, skullface gun, and apparently a jet-powered butthole, the Doom Hunter is a pretty fearsome monster. But obviously it's going to get ripped to bits in a lovingly detailed takedown animation.

Doom Eternal will be out on November 22.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
See comments