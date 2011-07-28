Need for Speed: The Run trailer hits the desert

[bcvideo id="1083509496001"]

This is the first bit of footage we've seen of Need for Speed: The Run since the slightly mad E3 demonstration earlier this year. The E3 demo showed a car chase, that turned into a foot race, that turned into a cop-punching mini game, and then back into a car chase. The new footage, spotted by CVG , is relatively sedate, though it's worth noting that those expansive vistas are powered by the same Frostbite 2 engine that DICE are using to build Battlefield 3. The Run is due out on November 15 in the US, and November 17 in Europe.