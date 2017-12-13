MSI’s Radeon RX Vega 64 Air Boost has a bigger exhaust for better cooling

AMD's Radeon RX Vega graphics card aren't exactly plentiful at the moment, though perhaps that will change as more custom solutions get added to the marketplace. One of those custom options is MSI's Radeon RX Vega 64 Air Boost 8G OC, a lightly overclocked card with extra ventilation for cooling.

We have seen the Air Boost designation before, on MSI's Radeon RX Vega 56. That card has a 1,181MHz base clock and 1,520MHz boost clock, whereas AMD's reference specs are set at 1,156MHz for the base clock and 1,471MHz for the boost clock.

This Radeon RX Vega 64 Air Boost is based on the higher end model with more stream processors. It has a 1,272MHz base clock and 1.575 boost clock, a touch higher than the 1,247MHz base and 1,546MHz boost clocks on reference air-cooled Radeon RX Vega 64 cards.

The Air Boost model has the same port selection as reference models, including three DisplayPort connectors and and a single HDMI port. But what's different is the I/O bracket has more cutouts to exhaust hot air. It's hard to imagine the change making a noticeable difference, though MSI may have tweaked the fan profile as well.

MSI also uses "Military Class 4" components on its cards. These consist of MIL-STD-810G certified hardware, along with solid capacitors that MSI claims have a 10-year lifespan under full load.

There is no release date or price mentioned, though as a point of reference, the Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost sells for $600 on Newegg and comes with Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Prey.