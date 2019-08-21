Mortal Kombat 11's full Kombat Pack DLC character roster is here

It's now official: The DLC characters included in the Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 11 have been revealed in a new trailer. All the names on the list were already leaked in a Reddit Thread from June but now we've got the faces to go with them.

Remember, the Kombat Pack isn't an instant unlock. Even after buying it, characters are being released one at a time, though owning the pack gets you access to DLC characters a week early.

If you're just here for a tidy list of names and dates, we've got you covered:

Shang Tsung [Out now]

[Out now] Nightwolf [Out now]

[Out now] Terminator T-800 [October 8th]

[October 8th] Sindel [November 26th]

[November 26th] Joker [January 28th]

[January 28th] Spawn [March 17th]

(Image credit: NetherRealm Studios, WB Games)

There are a few characters from the earlier datamine that didn't show up in today's new trailer, though—Ash, Fujin, and Sheeva have all been left out of the Kombat Pack. Given the accuracy of dataminer LeoNatan's info so far, it's entirely possible we'll see all three in future DLCs, either together or separate.

You can pick up the Kombat Pack on Steam, which comes with some other bonuses in addition to the characters themselves:

1 week early access to DLC characters

7 Skins

7 sets of gear

Check our Mortal Kombat character roster for a running list of playable fighters so far and more information on upcoming DLC characters as we get it.