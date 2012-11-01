Popular

MechWarrior Online hands-on video

As someone who loved MechWarrior way back when, it has been interesting to get to grips with its new, free to play multiplayer form. For the most part, I think I'm learning that I just like to occupy that universe, to stomp around in a well-rendered bipedal tank thing and breathe in the atmosphere. Unsurprisingly, this doesn't translate particularly well to actual war. I receive lasers to the face rather frequently. I'd probably be better off playing MechWanderer, or MechWorrier.

In any case, Rich and I have taken the game for a spin for this hands-on preview video, where baby mechs and grown-up mechs alike manage to fall over and explode. At one point, I manage to successfully shooter a bigger mech's arms off. Then, I fire rockets at the floor. It's a learning process.

MechWarrior Online is free and went into open beta on Monday , which means you can play it right now if you like.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
