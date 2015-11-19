Lightning Returns: FFXIII gets release date and system requirements

It's taken quite a bit longer than expected for Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII to wend its sweet way to the PC. Final Fantasy XIII and XIII-2 hit Steam a couple months apart in late 2014, but the final entry in the trilogy, which was supposed to be ready by spring, still hasn't arrived. But it will be here soon.

Confirming the October report that it would launch "around December," the Lightning Returns listing on Steam now says the game will be out on December 10. The PC edition will include all the DLC released for the console version of the game, including costumes, shields, weapons, and even Japanese voiceovers—except the FFVII Aerith Costume, which for some reason isn't included, and won't be added in the future.

The PC release "has had no changes or additions made to the story of the original Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII," Steam says, it doesn't support Dolby Digital sound, the bonus items that were awarded for having saves from the previous games in the trilogy on consoles won't be given out on the PC, and there is no social networking or Square Enix Members functionality. It will, however, offer Steam achievements, trading cards, cloud saves, and "partial controller support," whatever that means.

And now, since I have your attention, let's peruse the system requirements.

Minimum:

OS: Windows® XP SP2 or later

1500 MB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® Geforce® 8800GT / ATI Radeon™ HD 4770 VRAM 512MB or later

22 GB available space Sound Card: Sound card compatible with DirectX® 9.0c

Recommended:

OS: Windows® Vista/ 7/ 8

Intel® Core™ 2 Quad (2.66 GHz)/ AMD Phenom™ II X4 (2.8 GHz) processor Memory: 2 GB RAM

2 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA® Geforce® GTX™ 460/ ATI Radeon™ HD 5770

22 GB available space Sound Card: Sound card compatible with DirectX® 9.0c

Steam also notes that the game will run at 60 fps, and that Steam Cloud must be active in order to play. There's currently no price, but given what the previous games cost I wouldn't expect it to exceed $20.